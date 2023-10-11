Dozens of pro-Palestinian university student chapters celebrate attack on Israel: ‘Not unprovoked’

Pro-Palestinian student groups on college campuses across the U.S. are voicing their support for Hamas terrorists' attack against Israel, claiming that the actions by the terror group are part of a 'liberation movement.

' George Mason University's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter called for a 'free Palestine, from the river to the sea, and support all forms of resistance which helps the Palestinian people inch closer to that reality.

Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by HamasThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

