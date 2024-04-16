Dozens of Cars Experience Flat Tires on Interstate 65

) - More than dozen cars traveling along Interstate 65 had flat tires after hitting debris in the roadway Monday morning, April 15, slowing down the morning commute .

Reports first started coming in just before 5 a.m. Monday of cars getting flat tires on the interstate. As of 7 a.m., around three or four vehicles were disabled between Green Springs Avenue and University Boulevard. Birmingham Police confirmed that a total of 18 vehicles were impacted with flat tires from debris on the road.While on the scene, WBRC’s Jonathan Skinner said that while traffic was moving, it“I was talking to other people as we were bonding over having to sit here and wait for tow trucks and everything. They’re experiences were the same,” said Reginald Harris.

Tow trucks and Birmingham Police were on the scene to help drivers stuck on the shoulder of the interstate.

Cars Flat Tires Interstate 65 Debris Morning Commute

