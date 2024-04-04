Dozens missing after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in decades

Emergency workers were searching Thursday for dozens of people still missing after Taiwan was hit by its strongest earthquake in decades. At least 10 people have been confirmed killed by the 7.4 magnitude temblor that struck as people headed to work on Wednesday. Serious damage has been reported all around the island, and intense rescue efforts were still underway to find those missing.

Dashcam video captured the harrowing moments when boulders came crashing down a steep mountainside onto a highway, plowing into one car and prompting other drivers to beat a hasty retreat from the area. More than 1,000 people were injured by the quake and, as of Thursday, more than 100 were still listed as missing across the mountainous island.In one remote valley, a drone spotted a group of miners who were left stranded on a cliff when the quake sparked landslides that wiped out all the roads.CBS News partner network BBC News was at the epicenter of the quake zone, where severe damage was apparen

Taiwan Earthquake Missing People Rescue Efforts Damage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dozens rescued after major Taiwan quake but more than 100 still cut offRescue teams Thursday were trying to reach more than 100 people trapped overnight in eastern Taiwan following the strongest earthquake to hit the island in decades, as the number of people injured passed 1,000.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Dozens trapped in tunnels after Taiwan’s strongest quake in 25 years kills at least nineTaipei, Taiwan (CNN) — Rescuers in Taiwan scrambled to free dozens of people trapped in highway tunnels after the island was struck by its strongest earthquake in 25 years Wednesday, killing at least nine and injuring more than 900 others. The powerful 7.

Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »

Taiwan: 9 Dead, 50 Missing, over 800 Injured, Dozens Trapped in Tunnels After Massive QuakeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Powerful earthquake in Taiwan injures more than 1,000, strands dozens of quarry workersThe strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring over 1,000.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Earthquake in Taiwan collapses buildings, trapping dozens in quarriesOfficials said at least nine people were killed and nearly 1,000 others were injured in the earthquake and its aftermath.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Injuring DozensAt least 62 people were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan. Several buildings collapsed and there was damage to highways and roads. Tsunami warnings were issued but have since been lifted.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »