Dozens missing after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in decades

Emergency workers were searching Thursday for dozens of people still missing after Taiwan was hit by its strongest earthquake in decades. At least 10 people have been confirmed killed by the 7.4 magnitude temblor that struck as people headed to work on Wednesday. Serious damage has been reported all around the island, and intense rescue efforts were still underway to find those missing.
Dashcam video captured the harrowing moments when boulders came crashing down a steep mountainside onto a highway, plowing into one car and prompting other drivers to beat a hasty retreat from the area. More than 1,000 people were injured by the quake and, as of Thursday, more than 100 were still listed as missing across the mountainous island.In one remote valley, a drone spotted a group of miners who were left stranded on a cliff when the quake sparked landslides that wiped out all the roads.CBS News partner network BBC News was at the epicenter of the quake zone, where severe damage was apparen
Dozens trapped in tunnels after Taiwan’s strongest quake in 25 years kills at least nineTaipei, Taiwan (CNN) — Rescuers in Taiwan scrambled to free dozens of people trapped in highway tunnels after the island was struck by its strongest earthquake in 25 years Wednesday, killing at least nine and injuring more than 900 others. The powerful 7.
