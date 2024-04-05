Dozens Detained in Pomona After Police Raid Illegal Casino

Dozens of people were detained in Pomona Wednesday morning after police raid ed a business operating as an illegal casino. Pomona police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations served warrants at two locations – one on Holt Avenue and the other on Mission Boulevard. Witnesses captured it all on camera, including several people who were detained. “There was a lot of officers around 10 to 15 people.
I thought it was an accident,” said Roberta Vasquez, who is a regular shopper at the plaza. Pomona police say officers served a search warrant at the beauty salon on Mission and Towne Avenue for an illegal casino operation. Many workers around the business said they sensed something wasn’t right and whatever was happening behind the business' doors raised many questions
Pomona Police Raid Illegal Casino Detained Witnesses
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »