Downtown Dog Rescue: Keeping Pets with Their Families

Downtown Dog Rescue works to keep pets with their families - whether that family is housed or living on the streets. People love their pets but the cost of caring for them can be overwhelming, especially when you struggle to care for yourself. Downtown Dog Rescue in South Gate is a thrift store for dogs and cats, selling discounted items to help fund Downtown Dog Rescue , a non-profit dedicated to keeping people and their pets together. "We meet people where they are.

Where they're at today," said Lori Weise, the executive director of Downtown Dog Rescue. Started in 1996, DDR helps people on the streets of Los Angeles, where the need is obvious, but also low-income families who might be facing an unexpected and unaffordable vet bill. "Our organization understood that, just with a little help, sometimes it's just once.

Downtown Dog Rescue Pets Families Thrift Store Non-Profit South Gate Los Angeles

