Downton Abbey Season 5: Where to Watch & Stream Online

Want to know where to watch and stream Downton Abbey Season 5 online? We have all the streaming details right here. Viewers who want to stream Downton Abbey Season 5 online must subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. This can be done through the Prime Video application or a local internet browser like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription allows users to have access to various films and TV shows such as Bliss, Joji, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and more. An Amazon Prime Video subscription is available via two types of plans:

A standard monthly plan of $8.99 or a yearly plan of $139. A student monthly plan of $7.49 or a yearly plan of $69. The official synopsis for Downton Abbey Season 5 reads:

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of GranthamLaura Carmichael as Lady Edith CrawleyMaggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of GranthamPenelope Wilton as Mrs. Isobel CrawleyJulian Ovenden as Charles BlakeHow to watch Downton Abbey Season 5 and stream online

The official synopsis for Downton Abbey Season 5 reads:

“The Crawley family and their servants struggle with responsibilities and choices as they adjust to life in the 1920s.”