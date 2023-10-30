Dow up nearly 300 points on gains in shares of Verizon, Nike

Powered by positive growth for shares of Verizon and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday morning. Shares of Verizon VZ, +3.13% and Nike NKE, +2.14% are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow DJIA, +0.93% is trading 293 points (0.9%) higher. Verizon's shares are up $0.95 (2.8%) while those of Nike have risen $2.08 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 20-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft MSFT, +2.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
