Dow tumbles into the red for the year after unexpected jobs data, Washington chaos

Dow slides over 400 points as hot jobs data adds to high interest rates worriesThe Dow careened to its worst day since March – and into the red for 2023 — as an unexpected surge in job openings and the historic dysfunction in Washington rattled investors.

The Dow careened to its worst day since March – and into the red for 2023 — as an unexpected surge in job openings and the historic dysfunction in Washington rattled investors. The benchmark Treasury yields hit 16-year highs as investors bet that the economy’s strength will mean higher borrowing costs are here for a while.

The rising yields are also giving investors another way to earn returns, which has been denting the appetite for risky assets like stocks.

Read more:

nypost »

Dow slides over 400 points as hot jobs data adds to high interest rates worriesYields on 10-year and 30-year US government bonds hit their highest since 2007.

‘Katy Perry Act’ proposed amid singer’s messy legal battle with retired vetPeople are finally fed up with her “Hot n Cold” attitude.

Fed's Bostic: No urgency for the Fed to do anything moreCommenting on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook, 'I am not in a hurry to raise, not in a hurry to reduce either,' Atlanta Fed President Rapha

Fed’s Williams: Fed is at or near peak for the Federal Funds RateFederal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank may be done raising interest rates since inflation

Dow futures jump 150 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updatesLegislators passed an 11th-hour deal to keep the government funded.

Dow futures jump more than 100 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updatesLegislators passed an 11th-hour deal to keep the government funded.

Dow slides over 400 points as hot jobs data adds to high interest rates worries

Arm smashes expectations in eye-popping Nasdaq stock debut

Ken Griffin admits doubts about stock market, economy: ‘I’m a bit anxious’

The Dow careened to its worst day since March – and into the red for 2023 — as an unexpected surge in job openings and the historic dysfunction in Washington rattled investors.

All three major indexes plunged more than 1% Tuesday after Labor Department data showed available positions increased in August – to 9.61 million from 8.9 million in July –fueling worries the

Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates high

The benchmark Treasury yields hit 16-year highs as investors bet that the economy’s strength will mean higher borrowing costs are here for a while.

The 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 4.8% and the 30-year hit 4.925% – both the highest since 2007.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage neared 8%.

The rising yields are also giving investors another way to earn returns, which has been denting the appetite for risky assets like stocks.

“The scenario that most investors were assuming is the Fed would need to ultimately cut short-term rates, and we would return to a favorable interest rate environment,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, NJ.The benchmark Treasury yields hit 16-year highs as investors bet that the economy’s strength will mean higher borrowing costs are here for a while.“But investors are seeing a different scenario now — higher rates for longer.”

The Dow plummeted 430.97 points, or 1.3%, to 33,002.38, while the Nasdaq dropped 248.31 points, or 1.9%, to 13,059.47 – the lowest level for both since May 31.

The S&P 500 lost 58.94 points, or 1.4%, at 4,229.45 – its lowest level since June 1.

The Dow, which was above 35,600 last month, is now down 0.4% for the year.

The broader S&P 500 is still up 10% for 2023 and the Nasdaq remains up about 25% since Dec. 31 after a rally driven by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence.That fear gauge could spike even higher after a rebel group of House Republicans followed through on their push toThe move throws the House into uncharted territory, as no speaker has ever been removed from office, and effectively puts the GOP at the mercy of a dozen or so dissidents.Tom Essay, founder of Sevens Report Research, warned that the “more dysfunctional” Congress appears, “the higher yields go and the more stocks drop.”

“So, while congressional dysfunction isn’t the main reason yields are volatile, it is a contributor and the sooner Washington removes itself from the market dialogue, the better,” he said in a Tuesday morning note.

The viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023

Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to BlueyEx-A&F CEO accused of running elaborate scheme that paid 'recruiters' $1K to lure young men to events for sex

Anguished family of Wells Fargo employee who leaped to his death fumes at bank: 'No accountability'

Savannah Chrisley reveals dad Todd is teaching a financial class in prison: ‘How ironic’

Kim Kardashian ticked off Anna Wintour after holding up Victoria Beckham fashion show

Dolphins 'licking their chops' with vulnerable Giants next on the schedule

The benchmark Treasury yields hit 16-year highs as investors bet that the economy’s strength will mean higher borrowing costs are here for a while.