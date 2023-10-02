Dow, S&P 500 set to extend last week’s losses in Monday’s final hour of trading

U.S. stocks remained mostly lower in Monday’s final hour of trading, with investors focused on a renewed rise in Treasury yields. Dow industrials were down 199 points, or 0.6%, and the S&P 500 was off by 0.5%. They were respectively on course to extend last week’s losses of 1.3% and 0.7%, with the Dow headed for its eighth day of declines out of the past 10 sessions. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gave up the bulk of its earlier gains and was up by only 12 points or less than 0.1%.

U.S. stocks remained mostly lower in Monday’s final hour of trading, with investors focused on a renewed rise in Treasury yields. Dow industrials were down 199 points, or 0.6%, and the S&P 500 was off by 0.5%. They were respectively on course to extend last week’s losses of 1.3% and 0.7%, with the Dow headed for its eighth day of declines out of the past 10 sessions. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gave up the bulk of its earlier gains and was up by only 12 points or less than 0.1%. Yields were rising on Monday as the result of the aversion of a government shutdown this past weekend, which ensures the Federal Reserve will have regular economic data on hand at its Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

