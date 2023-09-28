Dow's 84-point rally led by gains for UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase shares

Shares of UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase are posting positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory....

Shares of UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase are posting positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow DJIA, +0.13% was most recently trading 84 points (0.3%) higher, as shares of UnitedHealth UNH, +1.81% and JPMorgan Chase JPM, +1.36% have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. UnitedHealth's shares have risen $8.86 (1.8%) while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $1.89 (1.3%), combining for an approximately 71-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Cisco CSCO, +0.99%, Intel INTC, +0.67%, and Merck MRK, +0.65%. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

