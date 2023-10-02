Dow's 175-point drop led by losses for shares of 3M, Nike

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of 3M and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday morning. The Dow DJIA, -0.45% was most recently trading 177 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of 3M MMM, -4.44% and Nike NKE, -1.65% have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. 3M's shares have dropped $4.27, or 4.6%, while those of Nike are down $1.85, or 1.9%, combining for an approximately 40-point drag on the Dow.

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of 3M and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday morning. The Dow DJIA, -0.45% was most recently trading 177 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of 3M MMM, -4.44% and Nike NKE, -1.65% have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. 3M's shares have dropped $4.27, or 4.6%, while those of Nike are down $1.85, or 1.9%, combining for an approximately 40-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Chevron CVX, -1.62%, Goldman Sachs GS, -1.48%, and Dow DOW, -1.32%. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

