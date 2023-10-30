Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Fed, Apple and NFP in spotlight

The bears had a relatively easy time last week as high yields, ongoing geopolitical risks, strong economic data, and, most importantly, disappointing earnings all worked in their favor.
The blended (year-over-year) earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 2.7% in Q3 2023. If this rate holds, it will be the first quarter of YoY earnings growth reported by the index since Q3 2022, according to FactSet.
On September 30, the estimated YoY earnings decline for the S&P 500 for Q3 2023 was -0.3%. Nine sectors are reporting higher earnings today compared to September 30 due to positive EPS surprises and upward revisions to EPS estimates.Vital Knowledge analysts: “Our view can be boiled down to “things are so bad, they’re good”. headtopics.com
because breadth typically leads price. Based on our fundamental and technical analysis, we remain comfortable with our long-standing 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500, which implies a 17x multiple on our 2024 EPS forecast of approximately $230.”
BTIG’s analysts: “We have been skeptical of the seasonal rally and even if November is positive, it likely won’t be a smooth/easy rally and could very well start from a lower level… Breaking below opens the door towards 3,950-4,000. Either way it’s likely to be a November to Remember.” headtopics.com