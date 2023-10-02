Dow futures shed early gains as U.S. Treasury yields jump after shutdown averted

U.S. stock futures pointed lower Monday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, leaving equities unable to hang on to an initial pop higher seen after lawmakers averted a shutdown of the federal government.Market drivers Early-session positivity evaporated as rising bond yields again appeared to take their toll on trader sentiment.

Market drivers Early-session positivity evaporated as rising bond yields again appeared to take their toll on trader sentiment. Stocks are “priced for perfection” on expectations for an economic slowdown that will be enough to bring down inflation but avoid a recession, he said.

Investors initially on Monday adopted a more positive stance at the start of the final quarter of 2023, a seasonal period that tends to see gains for stocks, particularly as the year draws to a close. It follows a tough September, when the S&P 500 endured its worst month of the year, down 4.9%, as 10-year Treasury yields surged to their highest level since 2007 amid concerns sticky inflationary pressures would cause the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

A last-minute push that averted a potentially economy-damaging government shutdown provided some early support during Asian trading hours.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

S&P 500 futures shed early gains as Treasury yields jump after shutdown avertedU.S. stock futures initially rose early Monday as traders started the new quarter in a positive mood, but surging Treasury yields halted the rally in its tracks

10-year Treasury yield rises as investors weigh interest rate outlookU.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, with the 10-year yield hovering just below the latest 15-year high it hit last week.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: More room for correction in October By Investing.comDow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: More room for correction in October

UK Treasury chief says minimum wage up but rules out tax cuts, inflation stays highBritain’s Treasury chief is announcing a hike in the national minimum wage

Dow futures jump 150 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updatesLegislators passed an 11th-hour deal to keep the government funded.

U.S. stock futures pointed lower Monday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, leaving equities unable to hang on to an initial pop higher seen after lawmakers averted a shutdown of the federal government.

What’s happening Stocks closed out a losing September and third quarter on Friday. The S&P 500 SPX fell 4.9% in September to post its worst month of 2023 and declined 3.7% for the quarter. The Dow DJIA saw a quarterly decline of 2.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 4.1% over the same stretch.

Market drivers Early-session positivity evaporated as rising bond yields again appeared to take their toll on trader sentiment.

“Stocks are facing headwinds from higher interest rates and the uncertainty of how higher rates will affect economic growth and earnings,” Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, said in a note.

Stocks are “priced for perfection” on expectations for an economic slowdown that will be enough to bring down inflation but avoid a recession, he said.

“It is very hard to see how the Fed and economy will thread this needle, and we believe that markets expect everything to fall into place when it comes to inflation, the economy and rates, and that is a very high bar,” Saperstein said.

Investors initially on Monday adopted a more positive stance at the start of the final quarter of 2023, a seasonal period that tends to see gains for stocks, particularly as the year draws to a close.

Read: Stock-market seasonality suggests a rally in the fourth quarter. Why this year might be different.

It follows a tough September, when the S&P 500 endured its worst month of the year, down 4.9%, as 10-year Treasury yields surged to their highest level since 2007 amid concerns sticky inflationary pressures would cause the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

See: ‘Anxiety’ high as stocks fall, yields rise — what to know after S&P’s worst month in 2023

A last-minute push that averted a potentially economy-damaging government shutdown provided some early support during Asian trading hours. But Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y moved steadily higher as the session progressed, with investors reasoning it was now more likely the Fed would raise borrowing costs again this cycle.

“Congress averted a shutdown, adopting a stopgap bill that keeps the government open through Nov. 17, meaning data releases (including Friday’s jobs report) will proceed as scheduled. That makes it more likely that Fed officials proceed with a 25bp hike at the Nov. one meeting — which remains our base case,” said Richard Hollenhorst, economist at Citi.

Better news from China, where official data over the weekend showed the country’s manufacturing sector in September expanded for the first time in six months, initially helped the mood across global markets — though not China itself, which was shut for the Golden Week holiday.

Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat said he was constructive on stocks given the U.S. consumer and economy remain healthy, and this should help corporate profits to rise over coming quarters.

“We remain comfortable with the view that equities can rally into the end of 2023. There has been significant technical damage over the past 8 weeks, and this breakdown is not instantly reversed as we move into October. But…the

price level of the S&P 500 is approaching an area of attractive risk/reward,” Lee said in a note.

U.S. economic updates set for release on Monday include the S&P final manufacturing PMI for September, due at 9:45 a.m. Eastern, followed at 10 a.m. by the September ISM manufacturing survey, and August construction spending.

There are a number of Fed speakers to start the week, with Chair Jerome Powell and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker expected to make comments at a community event in York, Pennsylvania, at 11 a.m.

New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak at an environmental economics conference at 11:30 a.m., and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is slated to talk at 7:30 p.m. at the 50 Club of Cleveland.