Dow futures rise from 7-month low with Fed and Apple results in view

U.S. stock futures rebounded Monday morning as traders eyed a busy week containing jobs data, central bank action and Apple earnings.
What’s driving markets Traders early Monday were starting a week stuffed full of potential market catalysts on an upbeat note. “The conflict did not appear to have broader spillover effects in the Middle East,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “That sliver of ‘good news’ has seen the demand for safe-haven assets ease after Israel’s military action in Gaza took a more cautious approach than initially anticipated.”
Earnings Watch: Big Tech earnings have been strong, but Apple is about to answer the thousand-dollar question Another factor pressuring equities over the past several weeks was the lurch higher in benchmark bond yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y to 16-year highs above 5% on concerns a robust economy will force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer and, amid fears additional Treasury issuance, will push down prices.
Check out: How stock-market investors can ride out a ‘fear cycle’ as S&P 500, Nasdaq fall into correction The nonfarm payrolls jobs report on Friday will doubtless play an important role in the Fed’s future deliberations.