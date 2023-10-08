Dow futures fall 100 points after Hamas attack against Israel

Stock futures opened lower on Sunday as traders brace for the ramifications of Hamas' attack on Israel.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172 points, or 0.5%. S & P 500 futures pulled back 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.6%. — Brian Evans

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas' surprise attack in southern IsraelIsrael says at least 40 people are dead after the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented and multi-front attack.

