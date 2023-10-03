Dow falls 340 points on losses for shares of Goldman Sachs, Home Depot

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday morning with shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot seeing the biggest drops for the index. The Dow DJIA, -1.12% was most recently trading 340 points, or 1.0%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs GS, -2.84% and Home Depot HD, -2.36% are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $9.70 (3.0%) while those of Home Depot have fallen $7.03, or 2.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday morning with shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot seeing the biggest drops for the index. The Dow DJIA, -1.12% was most recently trading 340 points, or 1.0%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs GS, -2.84% and Home Depot HD, -2.36% are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $9.70 (3.0%) while those of Home Depot have fallen $7.03, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 110-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Microsoft MSFT, -2.50%, Salesforce CRM, -1.96%, and American Express AXP, -2.26%. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.