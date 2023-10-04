Dow drops nearly 125 points on losses for Coca-Cola, Dow stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Thursday morning with shares of Coca-Cola and Dow facing the biggest drops for the price-weighted average. Shares of Coca-Cola KO, -2.55% and Dow DOW, -1.92% are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow DJIA, -0.31% was most recently trading 121 points lower (-0.4%). Coca-Cola's shares are down $1.36 (2.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets unveil new tractor trailerCoca-Cola presented a brand new trailer to the Mighty Marching Hornets of Alabama State University.

Ambush Envisions the Future for Coca-Cola in Limited Edition CollaborationYoon Ahn’s collection will be available beginning Oct. 17 on ambushdesign.com and select Ambush Workshop stores.

Coca-Cola May Have Found Out How to Bottle McDonald's SpriteA new Sprite flavor has fans thinking its McDonald's soda in a can.

Glowing Wombats: Scientists Discover 125 New Species of Fluorescent MammalsThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Dow drops 83 points on losses in Chevron, Walgreens Boots sharesShares of Chevron and Walgreens Boots are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of...