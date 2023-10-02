Dow down nearly 175 points on losses in shares of 3M, McDonald's

Shares of 3M and McDonald's are trading lower Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow DJIA, -0.50% was most recently trading 172 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of 3M MMM, -3.45% and McDonald's MCD, -1.89% are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. 3M's shares have fallen $3.36, or 3.6%, while those of McDonald's have declined $4.99 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 55-point drag on the Dow.
Shares of 3M and McDonald's are trading lower Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow DJIA, -0.50% was most recently trading 172 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of 3M MMM, -3.45% and McDonald's MCD, -1.89% are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. 3M's shares have fallen $3.36, or 3.6%, while those of McDonald's have declined $4.99 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 55-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing BA, -1.69%, Verizon VZ, -1.56%, and Goldman Sachs GS, -1.58%. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.