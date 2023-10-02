Dow down nearly 175 points on losses in shares of 3M, McDonald's

Shares of 3M and McDonald's are trading lower Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow DJIA, -0.50% was most recently trading 172 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of 3M MMM, -3.45% and McDonald's MCD, -1.89% are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. 3M's shares have fallen $3.36, or 3.6%, while those of McDonald's have declined $4.99 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 55-point drag on the Dow.

Shares of 3M and McDonald's are trading lower Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow DJIA, -0.50% was most recently trading 172 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of 3M MMM, -3.45% and McDonald's MCD, -1.89% are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. 3M's shares have fallen $3.36, or 3.6%, while those of McDonald's have declined $4.99 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 55-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing BA, -1.69%, Verizon VZ, -1.56%, and Goldman Sachs GS, -1.58%. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Dow's 175-point drop led by losses for shares of 3M, NikeDragged down by negative returns for shares of 3M and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday morning. The Dow was most recently...

Dow's 85-point drop led by losses for shares of 3M, NikeBehind negative returns for shares of 3M and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow was most recently trading 85 points,...

Dow down 267 points on losses in 3M, McDonald's stocksThe Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Monday afternoon with shares of 3M and McDonald's delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. Shares of 3M and...

McDonald’s fan shares super-secret off-menu ‘Monster Mac’: ‘Heart attack waiting to happen’“Heart attack intensifies,” one TikToker declared.

SmileDirectClub shares plunge after bankruptcy filing, with Syndax and AMC shares climbing and other active stocksShares of SmileDirectClub, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, AMC and Chinese automakers were most active ahead of Monday's market open.

Fairview Park to discuss flooding issue at Gemini Center town hall sewer meetingMore than two and a months after a heavy summer storm resulted in 175 flooded basements, residents are seeking answers from City Hall.