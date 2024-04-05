Douglas County Issues Ordinance to Seize Buses Transporting Immigrants

Douglas County issued an ordinance that allows law enforcement to seize any buses leaving immigrant passengers within its limits and establishes a fine of $1,000 per passenger to any bus company in violation of the order. County Commissioner George Teal said onon Thursday that the ordinance “was required to make sure that we can keep our community safe.” “We know that it’s just a matter of time before Denver starts diverting buses here into Douglas County .

We’re to the south of Denver — right between Denver and Colorado Springs. And that’s why we did this ordinance, so that, when that happens, we’re prepared,” Teal said.to Denver since last May as part of its initiative to offload those encountered at its border to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities. In total, Texas has sent over 108,600 immigrants across the country. According to Teal, his county is not a part of Denver’s sanctuary statu

Douglas County Ordinance Law Enforcement Seize Buses Immigrant Passengers Fine Violation Community Safety Denver Bus Diversions Texas Immigrants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steelton ordinance aimed at addressing issues in the boroughOfficials in Harrisburg announced their newest initiative today to end illegal dumping with harsher penalties expected to be put in place.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

King County Sheriff's Office challenges legality of Burien's public camping ordinanceKing County Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall said last week her deputies would not enforce the anti-camping ordinance in Burien due to legal concerns.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Unscheduled migrant arrivals could be fined under Colorado county ordinanceThe ordinance comes as Denver continues to struggle with a surge in migrant arrivals.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Steelton Borough enacts new property ordinance to address neighborhood issuesSteelton Borough has announced the appointment of a new Chronic Nuisance Property Ordinance that will help authorities combat public safety concerns within the

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

City of Burien files lawsuit against King County Sheriff's Office over ordinance disputeThe city of Burien has filed a lawsuit against the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) in the latest chapter of an escalating fight over an ordinance.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Douglas County man convicted for taking part in riot at U.S. CapitolProsecutors said Patrick Montgomery kicked an officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and bragged about his role on social media.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »