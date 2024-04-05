Douglas County Issues Ordinance to Seize Buses Transporting Immigrants

Douglas County issued an ordinance that allows law enforcement to seize any buses leaving immigrant passengers within its limits and establishes a fine of $1,000 per passenger to any bus company in violation of the order. County Commissioner George Teal said onon Thursday that the ordinance “was required to make sure that we can keep our community safe.” “We know that it’s just a matter of time before Denver starts diverting buses here into Douglas County .
We’re to the south of Denver — right between Denver and Colorado Springs. And that’s why we did this ordinance, so that, when that happens, we’re prepared,” Teal said.to Denver since last May as part of its initiative to offload those encountered at its border to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities. In total, Texas has sent over 108,600 immigrants across the country. According to Teal, his county is not a part of Denver’s sanctuary statu
Douglas County Ordinance Law Enforcement Seize Buses Immigrant Passengers Fine Violation Community Safety Denver Bus Diversions Texas Immigrants
