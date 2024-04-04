Doubts Mount Over Trial Date for Trump's Classified Documents Investigation

The classified documents investigation of Donald Trump appeared to have clear momentum in 2022 when FBI agents who searched the former presidents Mar-a-Lago estate recovered dozens of boxes containing sensitive documents.

But each passing day brings mounting doubts that the case can reach trial this year. The judge has yet to set a firm trial date despite holding two hours-long hearings with lawyers this month.

