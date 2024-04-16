Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper a Finalist for City Manager Position in Destin, Florida

Cowper is in the running to be hired as the next city manager in Destin , Florida as Dothan City Commissioners prepare to vote Tuesday to not renew his contract.DOTHAN, Ala. - Kevin Cowper , the Dothan city manager at risk of losing his job, is a finalist for a similar position in Destin , Florida .
A Destin city council meeting packet for Monday night’s session confirms Cowper’s possible hiring. He and two other finalists are expected to be in Destin prior to the anticipated vote.That’s because Dothan City Commissioners will vote on Tuesday on whether to renew his contract, which expires on April 30.
Sources say Cowper, hired in 2019, has long been aware that his job was in peril, and several commissioners have privately expressed their desire to move on from him. During his tenure, the city became embroiled in an embarrassing nutrition program scandal that became the target of an FBI investigation.
However, he also led aggressive plans for downtown Dothan, including a new city hall and opera house overhaul.
