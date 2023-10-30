Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several days following his arrest, a Dothan businessman remains jailed and doesn’t appear likely to post bond for several more days.

Police charged Jerald Reginald Clark, 48, on Wednesday with one count each of Rape and Sodomy involving a single victim, though investigators don’t rule out additional charges involving other alleged victims.His LinkedIn account confirms Clark owns businesses in Dothan, an Avis Rent-A-Car franchise, and two Tropical Smoothie locations.“Mr. Clark maintains his innocence in this matter, and I fully expect the businesses will be up and running shortly,” attorney Derek Yarbrough told News4.

