The first 50 in-person guests on the 17th will get a free 2-piece Fried Doro Chicken Plate with Black Cumin Qibe Cornbread and Spiced Mac & Cheese.infuses traditional American soul food with Ethiopian flavors. The restaurant is located in a virtual food hall at 1819 7th Street, NW, blocks from Howard University. Chef Taddesse says he plans to offer a catering menu in the near future.Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sides will highlight his take on iconic “soul food” side dishes like black cumin qibe-drenched cornbread, collard greens braised with smoked turkey and Ethiopian spices, and doro wat spiced macaroni & cheese sprinkled with bread and injera crumbs.

Doro Soul Food is Chef Taddesse’s second restaurant concept in Washington, DC. Mélange, best known for its award-winning burgers, started as a pop-up at Wet Dog Tavern in early 2017 before opening as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in DC’s Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood two years ago. headtopics.com

Chef Taddesse is a rising star in the Washington restaurant scene. Since launching Mélange two years ago, he was named a finalist for the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s RAMMYs Rising Culinary Star of the Year 2022, and Eater DC’s Chef of the Year in 2021.

Bistro Cacao will be open on Thanksgiving serving a 3-course special menu between 12pm-8pm starting at $65 pp excluding service fees and tax. Additionally, the To-Go Thanksgiving feast which includes a whole roasted 12-15 pound turkey, foie gras stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and sweet potato puree will be available for online ordering for $240. headtopics.com

Bistro Cacao is also open on Christmas Eve serving a 3-course menu starting at $65 pp excluding service fees and tax between 4pm-8pm. The same 3-course menu will also be available for pick-up on Christmas Eve.

And finally, Bistro Cacao will be open on New Year’s Eve serving a 5-course menu for $125 pp excluding service fees and tax. Guests will be able to welcome the new year with Bistro Cacao’s midnight toast along with other delightful surprises. Additionally, guests can also book their first brunch of 2024 at Bistro Cacao on Jan 1st where they’ll be serving our popular 3-course prix fixe. headtopics.com

