Doom Patrol's New Recruit Just Made Them DC's Most Powerful Team

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Spoilers ahead for Unstoppable Doom Patrol #7!With their latest recruit, the Doom Patrol has just become the greatest powerhouse in the DC Universe. In the past, the World's Strangest Heroes have had some god-level members in their ranks. But an old villain's potential turn to the life of a hero could give the Doom Patrol their strongest ally yet.

In the wake of Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe was filled with more metahumans than ever with no one to look after them. The Doom Patrol stepped up to aid the new metahumans and offer them counseling and training services to help them hone their new powers.

However, as the Doom Patrol embarked on their new quest, their old enemy General Immortus came back with a vengeance. He assembled a new version of the Brotherhood of Evil that included the powerful villain Quiz and attacked the Doom Patrol. But the attack was a distraction so Immortus could complete a ritual to gain the power of the Candlemaker. In Unstoppable Doom Patrol #7 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, Negative Man sends the Quiz's consciousness into Crazy Jane's mind. headtopics.com

The Quiz was once the most powerful member of Mister Nobody's Brotherhood of Dada. She has one of the most offbeat and diverse power sets in the DC Universe as she has every power that hasn't been thought of. It's only until someone calls out a power (such as flight or super strength) that she loses that ability. As an antagonist, that's quite a problem for the Doom Patrol. But as an ally, Quiz would take the team to a new level.

