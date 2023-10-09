Donte DiVincenzo salvages his Knicks preseason debut after rough start

After a rough start to his Knicks debut, DiVincenzo, the $50 million summer acquisition, finished on a positive note in Monday’s 114-107 preseason victory over the Celtics.

DiVincenzo’s two assists and two 3-pointers in the third quarter capped a 23-minute appearance, salvaging a semi-respectable stat line with eight points on 2 of 8 shooting.He missed his first six attempts, including a trey that barely grazed the rim.Donte DiVincenzo finished with eight points after a slow start in the Knicks’ preseason victory against the Celtics.

Their top players and attractions — Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford — were all inactive Monday at MSG.It was a consequence of the Celtics playing in the second game of a back-to-back, with Joe Mazzulla’s squad flying to New York from Boston after toppling the Sixers on Sunday night. headtopics.com

The Knicks, meanwhile, used their regular starting lineup — Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson — while resting Josh Hart.Brunson (10 points in six minutes), Barrett (12 points, 9-for-9 from the foul line in 16 minutes) and Randle (11 points, 4 rebounds in 13 minutes) all sat the entire second half.

Donte DiVincenzo logged 23 minutes before sitting in the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ preseason victory.At least when it’s against the opposition’s third unit.and declaring during training camp “I can f–king play,” Evan Fournier was an early sub off the bench Monday and, like DiVincenzo, found a rhythm in the second half. headtopics.com

The Frenchman finished with 11 points — including eight after halftime — and played most of the fourth quarter with a lineup featuring Miles McBride, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jacob Toppin and DaQuan Jeffries.

Read more:

nypost »

Tom Thibodeau faces 'tough call' to fill out Knicks rosterPreseason games are like the layers of plastic packaging covering new toys. You sort of understand their purpose but really just want to get through them without blood or aggravation.

NY Post Knicks Beat Reporter Stefan Bondy talks training camp and previews preseason opener vs CelticsNY Post Knicks Beat Reporter Stefan Bondy talks about the New York Knicks' training camp and previews the preseason opener vs the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Knicks get first crack at new-look Celtics following blockbuster tradeThe Celtics once again stand in the Knicks’ way.

Former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire rips politicians, Black Lives Matter supporters over Israel silenceAmar’e Stoudemire won’t stay silent.

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley hopes to raise game thanks ambitious offseason to-do listThe Knicks’ guard spent another offseason with Reese Whitely, the Miami-based trainer who established three goals for Quickley’s body: avoid injuries, add weight, increase power.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/23): Watch NBA Preseason online | Time, TV, channelGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.