Donte DiVincenzo salvages his Knicks preseason debut after rough start

After a rough start to his Knicks debut, DiVincenzo, the $50 million summer acquisition, finished on a positive note in Monday’s 114-107 preseason victory over the Celtics.
DiVincenzo’s two assists and two 3-pointers in the third quarter capped a 23-minute appearance, salvaging a semi-respectable stat line with eight points on 2 of 8 shooting.He missed his first six attempts, including a trey that barely grazed the rim.Donte DiVincenzo finished with eight points after a slow start in the Knicks’ preseason victory against the Celtics.
Their top players and attractions — Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford — were all inactive Monday at MSG.It was a consequence of the Celtics playing in the second game of a back-to-back, with Joe Mazzulla's squad flying to New York from Boston after toppling the Sixers on Sunday night.
The Knicks, meanwhile, used their regular starting lineup — Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson — while resting Josh Hart.Brunson (10 points in six minutes), Barrett (12 points, 9-for-9 from the foul line in 16 minutes) and Randle (11 points, 4 rebounds in 13 minutes) all sat the entire second half.
Donte DiVincenzo logged 23 minutes before sitting in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' preseason victory.At least when it's against the opposition's third unit.and declaring during training camp "I can f–king play," Evan Fournier was an early sub off the bench Monday and, like DiVincenzo, found a rhythm in the second half.
The Frenchman finished with 11 points — including eight after halftime — and played most of the fourth quarter with a lineup featuring Miles McBride, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jacob Toppin and DaQuan Jeffries.