Donna Leon dislikes violent books. She takes a different tack in her own.

Do you have a sense of where you’ll go next in the Brunetti books?I think they will follow me into more ecological concerns. Climate change is the push button, it’s the detonator, it’s madness.In the introduction of your latest book, the memoir “Wandering Through Life,” you write that you are “feckless and unthinking by nature and have never planned more than the first step in anything I’ve done.” You also say that you lack ambition. Have those qualities hindered you?Oh, no, they’ve worked to my advantage. I think that our generation was corrupted by ambition. Luckily, for some reason, my parents overlooked that one. I was never faced with this brainwashing that you must be a success. They said, “Go out and have a decent life and get a decent education and do something you like with your life.”It sounds like you had a happy childhood. Your mother was a larger-than life figure who seems to have played an especially key role in your life. Can you talk more about her?My mother was very, very smart, She didn’t go to university but she was a reader. I was following her model when I first started to read, going to the library to get library books and reading all the time. And then I became an addict, as she was. And she didn’t read junk. She read Dickens, so did my father. They were readers. The idea of sitting in a chair in the living room and reading all evening seemed a perfectly sane thing to do. It was a lot of fun.For years, you taught English overseas. You had thought of going into academia and had written a rough draft of your doctoral dissertation about Jane Austen, but that draft was lost when you evacuated from Iran at the start of the 1979 revolution.It was in my suitcase. Six months after I left the country, when my suitcase showed up, my dissertation was gone. I said to myself, “Do I want to go back to graduate school?” I realized, “No.” I had tasted a different kind of life. It was far more fun.You had discovered Italy and developed a passion for the people and their culture.I was a junkie for Italy. My family is not Italian; they are Irish, German and Spanish. But when I went for the first time, I went with a classmate of mine, who wanted to go and study painting. I said, “Yeah, okay, why not?” So I quit my job. And we went to Rome together, she to study painting. I don’t know why I went. I guess to get away from writing advertising copy in New York. I was shattered by how wonderful Italy was and how wonderful Italians were. I was like St. Paul on the way to Damascus. And that remains; I still think it’s a fabulous place.You’re 81 and in the last essay in your book you write about aging, about being called an “anziana” (an old woman) in a Venetian shop and being stunned, and then trying to figure why you were so stunned.I think the fact that we get older and weaker with age, we know it but we don’t know it …. But to have someone — an absolutely neutral observer — say what no one else has the courage to say: “You’re an old lady.” We deny it. But I think it’s better to accept it and do what you can to keep it at bay … You’re likely to be healthier longer.the former children’s and youth services coordinator at Takoma Park Maryland Library, is a lifelong mysteries aficionado.

