Donna Kelce tells 'Today' she doesn't 'like to talk about' Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

During an appearance on “Today” Friday, Donna played coy when hosts Yoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie tried to dig for details on the rumored romance between the NFL star and 12-time Grammy winner.

“Yeah, it’s fairly new so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna said with a smile, before she recalled her time hanging out with Swift at the last two Chiefs games. “But it’s just one of this things where everybody saw me. I was in the box with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.That’s when Guthrie asked Donna if she was warned by her son not to “spill the beans” during her “Today” appearance.

“It’s not so much a warning,” Donna said. “It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life … but they’re men now, and they’ve got their own lives.“There isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life,” she said, laughing.Donna Kelce during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” with Hoda Kotb (left) and Savannah Guthrie in New York City on October 6, 2023. headtopics.com

It was reminiscent of when she was brought cookies to the Super Bowl in February when Travis’ Chiefs beat brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles. Donna Kelce, mom of Jason and Travis Kelce, speaks on TODAY about the rumors of her son Travis dating Taylor Swift.Singer Taylor Swift cheers at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“The NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna said on Friday. “Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm,” Donna said. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Donna Kelce Addresses Hype Around Son Travis Kelce And Taylor SwiftMaddie Ellis is a weekend editor at TODAY Digital.

Donna Kelce says the NFL is profiting off son Travis Kelce's ties to Taylor SwiftThe league’s most-famous mom recently discussed how Swifties are becoming obsessed with football because of the connections between the pop star and her son Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, on meeting Taylor Swift: 'It was OK'The famed football mom — who is also the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce — tried to remain mum on talking about Travis’ love life.

Travis Kelce\u2019s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce weighs in on fan\u2019s Taylor Swift theoryTravis Kelce\u2019s sister-In-law Kylie Kelce weighs in on fan\u2019s theory about Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce has message for 'haters' blasting Travis and Taylor Swift's romanceTravis’ mom called the excitement over her son’s connection with the Grammy-winning singer a “surreal” experience she “never thought” she’d have.

Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Says NFL Thanked Her Family for Publicity Amid Taylor Swift RomanceMama Kelce is reflecting on the 'wild ride' of the past year with her sons' rise to superstardom.