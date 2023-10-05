Donna Kelce tells 'Today' she doesn't 'like to talk about' Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

During an appearance on “Today” Friday, Donna played coy when hosts Yoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie tried to dig for details on the rumored romance between the NFL star and 12-time Grammy winner.
“Yeah, it’s fairly new so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna said with a smile, before she recalled her time hanging out with Swift at the last two Chiefs games. “But it’s just one of this things where everybody saw me. I was in the box with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.That’s when Guthrie asked Donna if she was warned by her son not to “spill the beans” during her “Today” appearance.
“It’s not so much a warning,” Donna said. “It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life … but they’re men now, and they’ve got their own lives.“There isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life,” she said, laughing.Donna Kelce during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” with Hoda Kotb (left) and Savannah Guthrie in New York City on October 6, 2023. headtopics.com
It was reminiscent of when she was brought cookies to the Super Bowl in February when Travis’ Chiefs beat brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles. Donna Kelce, mom of Jason and Travis Kelce, speaks on TODAY about the rumors of her son Travis dating Taylor Swift.Singer Taylor Swift cheers at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“The NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna said on Friday. “Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm,” Donna said. headtopics.com