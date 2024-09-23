Donna Kelce Shows Support For Travis And Taylor With Unique Hat

Donna Kelce recently sported a fashion accessory that honors both her son Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift , who have been dating for over a year.team's season opening game against the Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 5, Mama Kelce sported a black Chiefs baseball cap that contained a custom embroidery that paid tribute to the couple. The front of the hat, which has gone viral on social media, was adorned with images of sprigs of holly and a white cosmos, the birth flowers for the months of October and December, when Travis Kelce and Swift celebrated their birthdays, respectively. The cap also contained the number 87, the athlete's jersey number., alongside a video of Donna Kelce wearing the hat and a closer look at its details.
One user commented,"Travis and Taylor’s birth flowers???" to which the creator, who goes by Lexi, responded with a winking face emoji. The TikTok video also included a screenshot of an Instagram Stories selfie Donna had shared of herself wearing the hat, in which she tagged the artist's2024 SuperbowlSwift has also occasionally brought to the games her own mom, Andrea Swift. As the Chiefs faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Sept. 15, theFeeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.
Travis Kelce Taylor Swift NFL Kansas City Chiefs Donna Kelce
