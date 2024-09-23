Donna Kelce Shows Support For Travis And Taylor With Unique Hat

Donna Kelce recently sported a fashion accessory that honors both her son Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift , who have been dating for over a year.team's season opening game against the Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 5, Mama Kelce sported a black Chiefs baseball cap that contained a custom embroidery that paid tribute to the couple. The front of the hat, which has gone viral on social media, was adorned with images of sprigs of holly and a white cosmos, the birth flowers for the months of October and December, when Travis Kelce and Swift celebrated their birthdays, respectively. The cap also contained the number 87, the athlete's jersey number., alongside a video of Donna Kelce wearing the hat and a closer look at its details.

One user commented,"Travis and Taylor’s birth flowers???" to which the creator, who goes by Lexi, responded with a winking face emoji. The TikTok video also included a screenshot of an Instagram Stories selfie Donna had shared of herself wearing the hat, in which she tagged the artist's2024 SuperbowlSwift has also occasionally brought to the games her own mom, Andrea Swift. As the Chiefs faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Sept. 15, theFeeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift NFL Kansas City Chiefs Donna Kelce

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donna Kelce has a hat bearing tributes to Taylor Swift and Travis KelceHats off to Donna Kelce over her new fashion accessory that honors her son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Swap Taylor Swift Lyrics and Gossip About an Easter EggAn egg from a hen? Neigh, a horse! Travis's horse, of course, named Swift Delivery.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift featured in children’s book about Travis and Jason KelceA new children's book about Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce also features Taylor Swift.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Donna Kelce Shows Support For Son Travis And Girlfriend Taylor Swift With Custom HatDonna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, recently made a fashion statement at her son's game by wearing a custom-made baseball cap that honors both Travis and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift. The hat features the couple's birth flowers and Travis' jersey number.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Taylor Swift hugs Donna Kelce as Travis helps Patrick Mahomes make historyTravis Kelce finally got in the action on Thursday night in the first half with a huge catch in the second quarter.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Jason Kelce Explains What Makes Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes UndefendableThe former Eagles center dished on his brother's on-field relationship with Mahomes.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »