Donna Kelce says NFL is ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dating rumors

There’s no denying the impact that Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has had on the NFL, and according to Donna Kelce, the league is fully embracing it. Donna Kelce stepped into the spotlight last season when both of her sons, Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, faced off in the Super Bowl against one another.

87 Kansas City Chiefs jerseys recently had an approximate 400% jump in sales. 'All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,' Donna Kelce said in response to questions about this. 'It’s like, good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.' CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Donna Kelce says the NFL is profiting off son Travis Kelce's ties to Taylor SwiftThe league’s most-famous mom recently discussed how Swifties are becoming obsessed with football because of the connections between the pop star and her son Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, on meeting Taylor Swift: 'It was OK'The famed football mom — who is also the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce — tried to remain mum on talking about Travis’ love life.

Donna Kelce tells 'Today' she doesn't 'like to talk about' Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationshipDonna Kelce seems to be sworn to secrecy when it comes to her son, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

What Donna Kelce said about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumorsSportswear company Fanatics said after Taylor Swift was seen supporting the Chiefs, his jersey sales skyrocketed 400%.

What Donna Kelce said about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumorsSportswear company Fanatics said after Taylor Swift was seen supporting the Chiefs, his jersey sales skyrocketed 400%.

What Donna Kelce said about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumorsSportswear company Fanatics said after Taylor Swift was seen supporting the Chiefs, his jersey sales skyrocketed 400%.