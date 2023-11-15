Donna Kelce Opens Up About Her Unexpected Fame as a Boy Mom

Donna Kelce is the ultimate boy mom to sons Travis and Jason Kelce — but her newfound fame as their parent was something she didn’t see coming. “Basically, everybody's been very, very kind. Very respectful,” Donna, 71, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 14, while promoting her partnership with Ancestry®.

“But every once in a while, I'll have somebody that runs into the bathroom after me and I'm like, ‘Can we wait till we get out of here before you take my picture? I really don't want to have a picture in the restroom.’ It's things like that that are kind of funny, which I'm sure everybody gets that's in the public eye.” While Donna hasn’t let fan attention bog her down, she was shocked that some people have begun filming her without her knowledge. “I went to a movie and somebody took a TikTok of me just recently and put it online, and I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” she recalled. “So it is a little unnerving at times, but it's just, that's a part of it. You take the good with the not so good. It is what it is.

