Doncic fever hits Madrid as Mavericks forward returns to face Real

Doncic joined Real aged 13 and progressed to win the 2018 EuroLeague and Spanish league double, being named the youngest MVP of both competitions at 19 before leaving for the NBA.

On Monday he was honoured by Madrid's regional leaders, who named him ambassador of the Spanish capital, and will be welcomed by thousands of fans from the European champions, who are unbeaten so far this season, in a sold-out Wizink Center.

"Most likely I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for Real Madrid. Here is where I learnt to ... study and to play basketball," Doncic told a press conference on Tuesday. "I'm delighted to see my old team mates, friends, coaches. But for sure what I'm going to take with me is the Spanish ham.Five years on from his move to the NBA, Doncic has left an indelible mark on Spain and Real Madrid, where he made 216 appearances and won seven trophies. headtopics.com

Besides spearheading Real's charge to a 10th European title and being named tournament and Final Four MVP - the youngest ever - he won an Intercontinental Cup, three league titles and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Doncic signed for the Mavericks, where he continues to display his immense talent. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has been in the NBA's Best Five and All Star team in the last four seasons. In 2017 he also led Slovenia to a European gold medal. headtopics.com

"The reception is going to be very exciting for me and I am looking forward to it," 24-year-old Doncic said of his homecoming to Wizink Center in front of the Real faithful. "I've been looking forward to this game for months, it's going to be very special for me. One of the most special, if not the most. I have tons of beautiful memories from all those years and I am very happy to be here.

