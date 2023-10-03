Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in them

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is in a New York court for the second day of his civil business fraud trial. A day after fiery opening statements, lawyers in the case are moving Tuesday to the plodding task of going through years' worth of Trump's financial documents.

The RNC did not respond to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in themDonald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates.

Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in themDonald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates.

Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in themDonald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates

Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in themDonald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates.

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins Monday. Here's what to know about the case.Former President Donald Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are fighting a $250 million lawsuit alleging widespread fraud.

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York puts his finances in the spotlight. Here's what to know about the case.Former President Donald Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are fighting a $250 million lawsuit alleging widespread fraud.

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is in a New York court for the second day of his civil business fraud trial. A day after fiery opening statements, lawyers in the case are moving Tuesday to the plodding task of going through years' worth of Trump's financial documents. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, POOL)repeated debunked falsehoods about election fraud

, claiming without evidence that Democrats are working to steal the 2024 election. Trump has maintained that the 2020 election was stolen, despite multiple legal cases, investigations and his own attorney general“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” they said.civil fraud trial

The RNC did not respond to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the Trump campaign statement about canceling debates, saying the country “needs a president who will fight for them anywhere, in any forum.” DeSantis in the second debate accused Trump of not wanting to defend his record on the national debt.

“Donald Trump should defend his record to the American people and debate Ron DeSantis on their vision and specific plans to stop American decline and restore our country," said Bryan Griffin, the spokesman. “But Trump knows he can’t defend his record, and he isn’t the fighter he was in 2016.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declined to answer a question last week about Trump’s call to end the debates during a call with reporters on the launch of the committee’s “Bank Your Vote” initiative in New York. The program, which the GOP is implementing in states across the U.S., encourages Republicans to participate in early and mail-in voting — a practice that Democrats have embraced but some Republicans, including Trump, have criticized.

McDaniel also brushed off Trump’s continued skepticism of early voting, even after he recorded a video to promote the “Bank Your Vote” initiative.

“I think we have to take those fights on, but also understand that once it gets to game day, the rules that are on the field are what we need to play by and President Trump is all in on that,” she said.Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporters Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price contributed from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.2 Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska

Fuller picture emerges of the 13 federal executions at the end of Trump's presidency

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!