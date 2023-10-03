Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in them

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York., claiming without evidence that Democrats are working to steal the 2024 election.

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the Trump campaign statement about canceling debates, saying the country “needs a president who will fight for them anywhere, in any forum.” DeSantis in the second debate accused Trump of not wanting to defend his record on the national debt.

“Donald Trump should defend his record to the American people and debate Ron DeSantis on their vision and specific plans to stop American decline and restore our country,” said Bryan Griffin, the spokesman. “But Trump knows he can’t defend his record, and he isn’t the fighter he was in 2016.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declined to answer a question last week about Trump’s call to end the debates during a call with reporters on the launch of the committee’s “Bank Your Vote” initiative in New York. The program, which the GOP is implementing in states across the U.S. headtopics.com

McDaniel also brushed off Trump’s continued skepticism of early voting, even after he recorded a video to promote the “Bank Your Vote” initiative. “I think we have to take those fights on, but also understand that once it gets to game day, the rules that are on the field are what we need to play by and President Trump is all in on that,” she said.Atlanta will pay $3.

The city of Atlanta will pay $3.75 million to the family of a Nebraska man who died after police handcuffed him face downTwo U.S.

Mexico’s president says assailants have killed two workers who were conducting internal polling for his Morena party in southern MexicoPakistan announces big crackdown on migrants in the country illegally, including 1.

Read more:

sdut »

Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in themDonald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates.

Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in themDonald Trump’s campaign is calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining presidential primary debates.

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins Monday. Here's what to know about the case.Former President Donald Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are fighting a $250 million lawsuit alleging widespread fraud.

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York puts his finances in the spotlight. Here's what to know about the case.Former President Donald Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are fighting a $250 million lawsuit alleging widespread fraud.

Donald Trump trial updates: Ex-accountant says statements were 'Trump Organization's responsibility'The former president is facing allegations of defrauding lenders.

Ron DeSantis turns focus to Trump, Iowa after second Republican debateFollowing last week’s rough-and-tumble Republican primary debate, the campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has opted to pass on attacking the other GOP candidates in the field.