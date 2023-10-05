Donald Trump says he would be speaker for 'short time' until replacement found: Report

Former President Donald Trump said he would accept the role of speaker of the House on a short-term basis if asked by his fellow Republicans, according to Fox News Digital. His comments came after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was forced to vacate the chair on Tuesday.

Trump said he would accept the post to serve as a"unifier" for the party until Republicans in the House of Representatives select a permanent replacement. The statement comes after McCarthy was unexpectedly ousted by eight Republicans shortly after securing a bipartisan continuing resolution that temporarily avoided a government shutdown.

"If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer term because I am running for president. ... I'm not doing it because I want to [but] I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision. headtopics.com

Trump did not specify who had asked him, but a handful of Republican lawmakers have admitted that the former president is their choice, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Trump said that if he does become the next speaker, it would only be a 30-90 day commitment because he is focused on his presidential campaign.

