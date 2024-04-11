Donald Trump's Request to Delay Trial Rejected by New York Appeals Court

Donald Trump 's request to delay his hush money criminal trial has been rejected by a New York appeals court judge. Trump's lawyers argued that he should be on the campaign trail instead of defending himself in court.

The ruling paves the way for jury selection to begin next week.

Donald Trump Trial Hush Money Criminal New York Appeals Court Judge Lawyers Campaign Trail Jury Selection

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump launches last-minute attempt to delay hush money trial in New YorkThe trial is scheduled to begin on April 15 in Manhattan.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump’s New York Trial Delayed Until April—or BeyondThe fate of Donald Trump’s Stormy Daniels hush money case now hangs in the balance.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Letitia James moves to seize Donald Trump's Seven Springs estate in New YorkNew York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly begun the process of seizing his iconic forested New York estate.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

What happens if Donald Trump can't pay his bond in the New York fraud caseJen Psaki is the host of 'Inside with Jen Psaki' airing Sundays at 12 p.m. ET and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump Will Post $175 Million Bond ‘Very Quickly’ in New York Civil CaseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Judge Merchan Gags Donald Trump in New York Criminal CaseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »