Donald Trump's Request to be Present During Jury Selection Process

Donald Trump ’s attorney Todd Blanche said the former president wants to be present for bench conferences during the jury selection process of the trial. That’s highly unusual for a defendant to do and is not allowed in every court jurisdiction. But it is allowed in New York , and is known as asserting one’s “Antommarchi rights.

” That refers to a defendant’s right to be present at all stages of relevant questioning of potential jurors, including when a judge has a sidebar to discuss a private issue of a prospective juror, so they can see a potential juror’s facial reactions to questions and discussions. Antommarchi rights are named for Domingo Antommarchi, who had his drug conviction overturned on appeal because he did not get to participate in those sidebars.

Donald Trump Attorney Bench Conferences Jury Selection Process Trial Defendant Antommarchi Rights New York Sidebar Discussions Disruption Jailed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay hush money trialManhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan deemed the former president’s request untimely, ruling that his lawyers had opportunities to raise issues earlier.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

N.Y. appeals judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 hush money trialA New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money trialA New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

N.Y. appeals court rejects Donald Trump's third request to delay hush money trialDonald Trump is now 0 for 3 in last-minute attempts to get a New York appeals court to delay his looming hush money criminal trial. An appeals court judge Wednesday swiftly rejected the latest salvo from the former president's lawyers, who argued he should be on the campaign trail rather than 'in a courtroom defending himself' starting next week.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Donald Trump's Request to Delay Trial Rejected by New York Appeals CourtDonald Trump's request to delay his hush money criminal trial has been rejected by a New York appeals court judge. Trump's lawyers argued that he should be on the campaign trail instead of defending himself in court. The ruling paves the way for jury selection to begin next week.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Mary Trump's Dire Warning After Donald Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark'His statement is both a threat and a promise,' the former president's estranged niece said.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »