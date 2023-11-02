Donald Trump's Lawyer Forced to Leave Mid-Trial

'In Florida, Trump is facing 40 felony charges related to his post-presidency possession of sensitive government documents and accusations that he attempted to conceal them from authorities.Trump is facing a second federal criminal trial in Washington, D.C., where he is charged with four felonies related to attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed.

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTIMES: Former White House lawyer says Donald Trump could spend time in jail for violating gag orderFormer White House lawyer Ty Cobb said that some time in jail for former President Donald Trump might be the only way to get him to follow a judge's gag order that was reinstated Sunday.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba says jail time is 'not even something we think about'A lawyer for former President Donald Trump says no one should be worried about Mr. Trump spending time in jail.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

THEDAILYBEAST: Donald Trump Jr. Takes the Stand at Trump’s New York Fraud TrialThe former president’s eldest child faces questions from the New York attorney general.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more ⮕

ABC: Donald Trump Jr. to testify in Trump Organization's $250 million fraud trialTrump Jr. recently called the trial a 'sham' held in a 'kangaroo court.'

Source: ABC | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWS: Trump fraud trial live updates: Donald Trump Jr. set to testifyThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Donald Trump Jr.'s Role in Trump Organization ExplainedDonald Trump Jr. has overseen the development of Trump Organization properties like Trump Park Avenue, which has come under scrutiny amid the trial.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕