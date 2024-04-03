Donald Trump's Easter Family Portrait Reveals a Crack in the Facade

Donald Trump looks. His physical eccentricities have been thoroughly brutalized by an infinite tide of low-hanging-fruit monologue jokes, but still, the fact remains that this is a man who wakes up every day and chooses—with dogged intention—to mold his hair into that unknowable, irreplicable, brand-exclusive comb-over and to bathe himself in noxious spray tan. More impressively, the man has never reallyin his 60s, a feat indicative of the impermeable bubble the big man has created for himself.
And yet, for the first time in his public career, a crack in the facade has revealed itself. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Ozempic Trump:Here, we have an Easter family portrait published by Donald Trump Jr. The former president’s grandchildren are admittedly adorable, dressed in their Sunday best—never mind those truly bizarre balloon-animal effigies of their patriarch—but the star of the show is Trump himself, standing between his heirs, looking considerably svelt
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »