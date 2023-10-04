Donald Trump's dance moves called out by Melania

The former president's recent address to the California Republican Party revealed that Melania has called out his dancing and storytelling for being"unpresidential."

On September 29, Trump spoke at the four-day California GOP fall convention, using the platform to talk about his re-election campaign for 2024 and managing to keep the audience entertained as he spoke.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP fall convention in Anaheim, California, on September 29, 2023. Trump revealed that his wife does not like it when he dances to his campaign music.Trump then told a story about a female weightlifter, and moved to impersonate her, but caught himself and stopped.

He said:"I don't want to imitate her. As you know, my wife, the first lady, hates when I do this. She said, 'It's not presidential.' And I said yeah, 'But people like it. The audience cheered and laughed as he resumed:"She said it's not presidential, and I understand. She also has two things, that, and she doesn't like when I dance a little bit to the [campaign] music."It isn't the first time he has talked about Melania's comments on his appearance and presentation. headtopics.com

At a campaign stop in Iowa, the former president told an audience that she watches his interviews and that lighting impacts how good he looks on TV. In his speech he referenced how Melania said,"You didn't look good, too much light" and called out his production team.

As reported by the polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, data attributed to October 1 shows Trump with 50 percent support, followed by Florida Governor

Read more:

Newsweek »

Donald Trump told by Melania he 'didn't look good' on TVThe former president blamed the lighting on Sunday, calling it 'terrible.'

Melania Trump saving Donald's business would come with demandsThe former first lady could be the one to save her husband's real estate empire, but her former staffer told Newsweek Melania's help would come with conditions.

Melania Trump ‘quietly’ renegotiated prenup with Donald ahead of potential second presidential term, legal woes: sourcesA source told Page Six, “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,” but that she isn’t going anywhere.

Melania Trump Reportedly Roasted Husband Donald When Asked About His Latest AppearancesIs Melania in her blunt era?

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York puts his finances in the spotlight. Here's what to know about the case.Former President Donald Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are fighting a $250 million lawsuit alleging widespread fraud.

Donald Trump trial updates: Ex-accountant says statements were 'Trump Organization's responsibility'The former president is facing allegations of defrauding lenders.