Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say

ByFormer President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court building in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate — perhaps on an interim basis. One of the people cautioned that if Trump goes ahead with the visit, he would be there to talk with Republican lawmakers and not to pitch himself for the role.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Trump is being encouraged to run by a small group of far-right allies including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. McCarthy, of California,

when eight Republicans supported a motion introduced by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to remove him from the speakership.

The trip would be Trump's first to the Capitol since leaving office and since his supporters violently stormed the building in a bid to halt the peaceful transition of power from him to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021.

Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources sayFormer President Donald Trump is in talks to make a trip to Capitol Hill next week. A potential visit comes as Republicans work to decide who should be the next speaker of the House following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster. Two people familiar with the talks disclosed them to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday ahead of a formal announcement. Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate, perhaps on an interim basis. But Trump has said he wants a speaker who supports his 2024 presidential candidacy.

