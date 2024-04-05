Donald Trump Loses Attempts to Dismiss Indictments in Two Criminal Cases

Donald Trump lost separate attempts to dismiss indictments against him in two of his criminal cases . A Florida federal court rejected his bid to drop charges related to mishandling classified documents , while a Georgia court denied his request to dismiss an election interference case.

The rulings also addressed criticism from special counsel Jack Smith.

