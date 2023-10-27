Donald Trump Jr. voices host of grievances during fund-raising stop in Addison

In what is likely to be a rare campaign stop in a state that has repudiated Donald Trump’s candidacy in the past two presidential elections, Donald Trump Jr. played the surrogate role Friday in a visit to the western suburbs to deliver a critique of President Joe Biden’s administration and air grievances over the treatment of his father.

“That doesn’t mean that the media lens is ever going to be fair or honest about it, but I think they understand just how corrupted that system is.” As he crisscrossed the ballroom stage, Trump Jr. questioned Biden’s mental and physical fitness for office, noting the Democratic president has stumbled but omitting mention of his own father’s agility miscues. Donald Trump Jr. appears at a McHenry County GOPAC, Oct. 27, 2023.

