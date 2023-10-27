Donald Trump Jr. visits Addison for father's 2024 presidential campaign

Dondald Trump Jr. stopped in Addison Friday before heading to more Illinois events for his father's 2024 presidential election campaign.Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for his father in Illinois Friday, encouraging supporters to not give up hope.

Former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead in the race for the GOP nomination, but he lost badly twice in Illinois in previous races."I didn't realize there was this many sane people in Illinois," Trump Jr. said.

"They want you to curl up in a ball and die, that is their win and they want you to think that it's hopeless," Trump Jr. said. "They want you to think that there is nothing you can do." "I want our taxes to go down like they weren't going down," supporter Bonnie Kassel said. "I want our borders protected. I want my country back.""Don't worry about the trials, don't worry about the legal things," supporter Charles Albrecht said. "President Trump will be back." headtopics.com

Downstate Illinois congressional candidate Darren Bailey, who is challenging incumbent Mike Bost, was with Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort Thursday night, continuing to court an endorsement. Despite the fact his father lost in Illinois twice by 17 points, Trump Jr. said it's important to still keep working hard in the state with the 2024 election barely a year away.

