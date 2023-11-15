Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr. returned to the witness stand Monday to give his family’s side of the story in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud trial against Donald Trump. Trump Jr.’s testimony often appeared as a lengthy effort to rehabilitate the image of the Trump Organization in the eyes of Judge Arthur Engoron.

The former president’s son gushed about the properties he said his father had transformed from dilapidated run-down tracts of land into spectacular and magnificent buildings and golf courses. Trump Jr., a co-defendant in the case, was glowing as he described the company’s portfolio – lauding praise on his father as a visionary and a real estate “artist” and talking up the value of the buildings after six weeks of testimony from the attorney general alleging that the valuations of the properties were fraudulently inflated. The testimony signaled how Trump’s lawyers plan to mount a defense in a case in which Engoron has already ruled the former president and his co-defendants were liable for fraud

United States Headlines Read more: CNNİ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWYORK: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Father's Real Estate TrialFoiled in their long-shot bid for an early verdict, Donald Trump’s lawyers will start calling witnesses of their own Monday in the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Father's Civil Fraud Trial Donald Trump Jr. returns to court as a character witness for his father's real estate empire, praising his vision and iconic projects. Defense lawyers start calling their own witnesses.

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

KPRC2: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies as Character Witness in Father's Trial Donald Trump Jr. returns to court as a character witness for his father's real estate empire, praising his vision and company's projects. He testifies in the defense's phase of the trial.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Father's Real Estate Trial Donald Trump Jr. praises his father's vision and iconic projects in the civil fraud trial that could impact the future of their real estate empire.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

WJXT4: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies as Character Witness for Father's Real Estate Empire Donald Trump Jr. will be returning to the witness stand two weeks after state lawyers quizzed him during a major stretch of the trial that also featured testimony from his father and siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

POLİTİCO: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Case Donald Trump Jr. spoke fondly of Trump Seven Springs, a sprawling estate in Westchester, during his testimony in an ongoing civil fraud case. The defense team presented a slideshow featuring glossy photos of Trump properties, narrated by Trump Jr.

Source: politico | Read more »