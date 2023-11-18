Donald Trump Indicted for Attempting to Overturn Election Results

Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, with the Justice Department acting to hold him accountable for an unprecedented effort to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power and threaten American democracy. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from theon the U.S.

Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job. "This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials," Johnson said in a statemen





🏆 688. FOX10Phoenix » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial Against Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. gives his family's side of the story in the New York attorney general's civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, attempting to rehabilitate the image of the Trump Organization and defend the valuations of the properties.

Source: cnni - 🏆 688. / 20,16 Read more »

Speaker vote: Three things to know about speaker-designate Mike JohnsonJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 688. / 20,16 Read more »

House speaker vote live updates: House in session for Rep. Mike Johnson's speaker voteThe House is set to vote Wednesday for a speaker candidate -- the fourth nominee this month. This time it's Rep. Mike Johnson, a hard-liner who won his party's nomination Tuesday night.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 688. / 20,16 Read more »

House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson wins election as next speaker of the HouseRep. Mike Johnson​ of Louisiana won the election with unanimous Republican support, ending three weeks of chaos.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 688. / 20,16 Read more »

House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson elected speaker of the House with unanimous GOP support'The people's House is back in business,' newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson told colleagues before being sworn in.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 688. / 20,16 Read more »

Trump fraud trial live updates: Ivanka Trump takes the stand after Donald Trump’s testimonyThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 688. / 20,16 Read more »