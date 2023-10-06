Donald Trump Drops Another Lawsuit in Legal Retreat

Former President Donald Trump is no longer suing Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over his civil fraud trial in Manhattan, a new court filing submitted on Thursday night shows.Trump filed a lawsuit against Engoron last month, accusing the judge of ignoring an appeals court order in what was seen as an effort from the Trump legal team to delay the trial that began on Monday.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen announced that the former president had unexpectedly dropped the $500 million lawsuit against him, although a spokesperson for Trump vowed to revisit it.Cohen made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, saying that Trump had voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit that accused Cohen of breaching attorney-client privileges by disparaging him in media appearances.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Donald Trump voluntarily drops suit against Michael CohenMisty Severi is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. She has a particular interest in the United States military, European and international politics, and U.S. and European history. Misty has led the Washington Examiner's breaking news coverage on the British prime minister elections and the royal family, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, and even interviewed former Prime Minister Liz Truss. She received her bachelor's from California Baptist University in 2021 with a double major in both history and global journalism.

Donald Trump 'temporarily' drops $500 million lawsuit against Michael CohenDonald Trump has dropped his $500 million lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer who is now a key witness in a criminal case against him, Cohen and a Trump spokesperson said Thursday night. But the former president did not waive his right to sue again.

Donald Trump 'Humiliated' by Net Worth: Mary Trump'His flailing accordion hands mean he's humiliated because his net worth was exposed,' Mary Trump wrote in a post on X.

Donald Trump Has Managed to 'Squander' His Empire: Mary TrumpThe former president's niece said Donald Trump is at risk of having the real estate empire taken from him, having inherited it from his father.

Trump may seek to pause $250 million New York business fraud trialNY AG Letitia James alleges Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and others overvalued key Trump Organization assets to get better loan terms and tax advantages.

Donald Antrim reads Donald BarthelmeDonald Antrim reads Donald Barthelme's 1974 short story 'I Bought a Little City' and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.