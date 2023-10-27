Donald Johnson files guilty plea in securities fraud case; plea calls for $600K in restitution

The last-minute plea came at a final pretrial hearing before his case was scheduled to go to trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on Nov. 13. Under the terms of the proposed plea agreement, Johnson would be sentenced to four years in the Department of Correction with all but time served suspended and served on probation.

The victim invested $100,000, but when he inquired about his investment “Johnson relayed to him that the downturn in the economy caused the Tennessee project to be placed on hold.” The victim told investigators that “Mr. Johnson never said that the investment was not registered with the Indiana Secretary of State, Securities Division, as a security, and that Mr. Johnson was not registered to sell securities,” charges state. Johnson’s last hearing, on Oct. 6, was nothing short of chaotic.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Here’s Why Mike Johnson Is More Dangerous Than Donald TrumpThe former president only cares about himself. The new Speaker of the House actually wants to make America a Christian theocracy. Read more ⮕

No Wonder Donald Trump Loves Mike JohnsonJohnson is the terrifying embodiment of two anodyne faces that give cover to the worst forms of MAGA extremism. Read more ⮕

Johnson & Johnson produces documents in DoJ civil investigation of eye productsJohnson & Johnson produces documents in DoJ civil investigation of eye products Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr. visits Chicago suburb for fundraising eventDonald Trump Jr. made a stop in the western suburbs of Chicago on Friday. Read more ⮕

Exclusive: Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayPresident Joe Biden is expected to speak with Wang Yi when China's top diplomat visits the White House this week, according to two U.S. officials familiar with planning for the visit. Read more ⮕

Fort Worth police looking for 32-year-old man missing since FridayFort Worth police are looking for Dustin James Harding, who was last seen in the 4100 block of Baylor Street Oct. 20. Read more ⮕