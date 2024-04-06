Don't risk permanent eye damage safety is key when viewing the total solar eclipse

Millions of people along a narrow band in North America will look up when the sky darkens during a total solar eclipse . The eclipse is only safe to witness with the naked eye during totality, or the period of total darkness when the moon completely covers the sun. Sunglasses are not protective enough, and binoculars and telescopes without a proper solar filter can magnify light from the sun, making them unsafe.

Eclipse safety experts say legitimate eclipse glasses should block out ultraviolet light from the sun and nearly all visible light. When worn indoors, only very bright lights should be faintly visible – not household furniture or wallpaper. Glasses should say they comply with ISO 12312-2 standards, though fake suppliers can also print this language on their products

