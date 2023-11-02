Don’t Call 1 Place Vendôme The Chopard Hotel

“As a family, we decided that since we have an address that is so prestigious and storied, it would be a shame to stick a name on it,” said Karl-Fritz Scheufele, the third generation of the jeweler’s leading family and son of copresident Karl-Friedrich Scheufele.Reminders of the brand are therefore kept light throughout.
“If you look across the street to our neighbors , you can see that the levels match once more,” he pointed out. While there won’t be a secret elevator leading down into the boutique or a “ring for diamonds” button in suites, there are plenty of breadcrumbs that lead back to the Chopard universe.
“Each is unique, so that’s what allowed us to lean into a more contemporary side for some of them,” Scheufele said. “That mix between the two is what will give the place its charm.” Also congruent with the idea of a home is the way 1 Place Vendôme approaches dining, placed in the hands of chef Boris Algarra, an alum of the nearby Mandarin Oriental under Thierry Marx.
The privilege of being among them comes at a price: from 1,400 euros for a 350-square-foot room, breakfast not included, while a night the 1,400-square-foot Appartement Chopard starts at 14,000 euros — when it’s not taken over for the jeweler’s events during Paris Fashion Week and its couture counterpart.
And why not create encounters between hotel guests by offering to share a table for an evening? “I really like the idea of community travel and having people dine together with strangers,” Scheufele said. “Luxury is also being able to create a dialogue with clients and pushing hospitality that little bit further.”Gregory Copitet/Courtesy of ChopardCannes Film Festival
