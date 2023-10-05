Don't believe the 'rise' in student test scores \u2014 they moved the goalposts

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks celebrated the"extremely encouraging" that reading and math proficiency rates in city schools have gone up.Pence can't turn the clock back on the Republican PartyI smell a rat. And not one of the ones you see on many streets on a lovely New York evening.
The Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education even welcomed the news as “extremely encouraging.”I would guess that they also know that the data will only be able to be gone over by experts when they are released in December.Of course education officials are rightly embarrassed by last year’s test scores.
That is compared with 46% before the pandemic. Those aren't the sort of figures that officials like to see. People — especially parents — might notice. So what did they do? Well they moved the goalposts of course. State education officials actually admitted after last year's results that they were planning to adopt "new standards" in testing across grades.
No — the city is meant to be celebrating that 50% of kids have a basic ability to read and a basic ability to add up. So don’t pop the champagne open just yet. Yet there is something that even this dishonesty cannot cover over. If the city is so worried — as they should be — about the effects of COVID of students then they can address them.